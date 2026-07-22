The husband of the late singer and actor Yoo Chae-young shared a message of longing on the 12th anniversary of her death.

Kim Ju-hwan recently posted a lengthy letter on Yoo's fan cafe.

"Baby, have you been waiting long? It's been a while since I wrote," Kim began. "The world without you is still a place I have to live in, and so much has happened that I don't think I remember you every single day the way I used to."

He continued: "Twelve years have passed since you left, but whether it was 12 years ago or however many years from now — even after I die, if I can still remember you, I will." He added with quiet candor, "But I don't live in sadness the way I used to. Living day by day after you left, time has passed and I'm not the same person I was."

Kim also addressed what he called a common misconception. "I think a lot of people still assume I'm grieving every day and living a dark life. Coming here because I miss you is still so hard and painful — but it's not because I don't want to live," he wrote. "My longing, my love for you hasn't changed, but it's not as hard and sad as it used to be."

He then shared a personal regret. "Something happened that I'm sorry about. I wanted to keep the car we shared until the day I die, but after 17 years I had it scrapped. I lent it to a friend and he got into an accident. I shouldn't have lent it out… I'm sorry," he wrote. "But our motorcycle — I still have it, 18 years on. That one I'll keep to the very end. That's why I can't come if it rains this time. I don't have a car yet. On a dry day I'll ride the motorcycle over. Wait for me, my love. See you soon."

Yoo married Kim, who is younger than her, in 2008. She died of stomach cancer on July 24, 2014.

Kim has consistently posted on Yoo's fan cafe to honor her memory.