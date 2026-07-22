MrBeast, the world's most-subscribed individual YouTuber whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, 28, has married.

Donaldson shared wedding photos on his social media Tuesday alongside his bride, Thea Booysen, 29.

The private ceremony was held on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean — a private estate owned by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson that can be rented in its entirety. About 70 guests, including family and friends, attended, and wedding-related events stretched across a full week, with guests enjoying activities such as surfing and snorkeling.

The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged on Christmas 2024. A prenuptial agreement made public at the time drew attention for a clause requiring Donaldson to pay Booysen $5 million should he be unfaithful.

Donaldson surpassed 500 million subscribers last month, holding an overwhelming lead as the top individual creator on YouTube worldwide. He is widely regarded as the most influential YouTuber in the world. Most of his videos have racked up hundreds of millions of views, and some industry estimates put the value of a 10-second ad in one of his videos at billions of won. He was also the first YouTuber to appear on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

As of 2024, his annual income is estimated at between $600 million and $700 million, with his net worth reported at $2.6 billion.

However, he is well known for reinvesting most of his earnings back into content production. A single 15-minute video requires roughly 12,000 hours of work, and he employs hundreds of staff.