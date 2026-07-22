Busan has drawn up a draft master plan — the "2035 Busan Metropolitan City Aging Planned City Renewal Master Plan" — and will hold a 16-day public inspection from Wednesday through Aug. 6 to gather residents' opinions, the city said. The draft covers four Phase 2 districts: Gaegeum-Danggam, Mandeok, Dadae and Mora.

With the Phase 2 draft in place, the city has now laid out medium- and long-term renewal directions for all six aging planned districts in Busan. The Phase 1 master plan covering the Hwamyeong-Geumgok and Haeundae districts was finalized and officially announced earlier, and follow-up procedures — including the preparation of special renewal plans — are currently underway.

Drawing on findings accumulated during the Phase 1 planning process, the city expanded and restructured its advisory panel in April by bringing in additional specialists in urban planning, architecture, transport and the environment. The panel then held multiple advisory sessions and consulted with relevant agencies — including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements — to comprehensively review planned population figures, baseline floor-area ratios, designated special renewal zones and infrastructure improvement measures.

Through that process, the city developed district-specific renewal directions that reflect the distinct local conditions of Gaegeum-Danggam, Mandeok, Dadae and Mora, and integrate urban functions such as transport, parks, green space and social infrastructure.

The Gaegeum-Danggam district covers the Gaegeum-dong and Danggam-dong areas of Busanjin-gu, spanning approximately 1.02 square kilometers. The plan calls for building a green network linking Baegyang Mountain to residential areas, improving pedestrian access on sloped terrain and expanding social infrastructure to create a livable, community-centered environment. The baseline floor-area ratio is set at an average of 330 percent, and eight special renewal zones have been designated — seven for residential complex redevelopment and one for relocation support.

The Mandeok district covers the Mandeok-dong area of Buk-gu, spanning approximately 1.04 square kilometers. The plan centers on strengthening commercial and business functions around Mandeok Station, while expanding parks, green space and pedestrian infrastructure connecting Deokcheon Stream to residential areas, alongside broader social infrastructure improvements. The baseline floor-area ratio is set at an average of 340 percent, and five special renewal zones have been designated — four for residential complex redevelopment and one for relocation support.

The Dadae district covers the Dadae-dong area of Saha-gu, spanning approximately 1.30 square kilometers. The plan focuses on creating park, green and scenic corridors linking the sea and Amisan Mountain to residential areas, while improving public transport, pedestrian networks and social infrastructure. The baseline floor-area ratio is set at an average of 330 percent, and 11 special renewal zones have been designated — seven for residential complex redevelopment and four for relocation support.

The Mora district covers the Mora-dong area of Sasang-gu, spanning approximately 1.05 square kilometers. The plan aims to strengthen connections among Baegyang Mountain, residential areas and the adjacent Sasang industrial zone, improve fragmented pedestrian spaces — including the Mora Eum-gil path and the trailhead to Baegyang Mountain — and expand parks, green space and social infrastructure. The baseline floor-area ratio is set at an average of 330 percent, and seven special renewal zones have been designated for residential complex redevelopment.

The draft master plan is available for review on the city's integrated renewal project website (dynamice.busan.go.kr) and at public inspection sites at city hall and the relevant district offices; residents may submit written opinions during the inspection period. The city will also hold separate public briefings for each of the four districts from Thursday through Monday to incorporate a broad range of resident input.

After reviewing which opinions from the public inspection will be reflected in the plan, the city intends to seek input from the city council, consult with relevant administrative agencies and obtain a review from the city's aging planned city renewal committee before submitting an approval application to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The city said it aims to finalize and officially announce the master plan in December.

Kim Hyo-suk, the city's director of housing and architecture, said the draft plan "gives concrete shape to the renewal direction for the four districts — Gaegeum-Danggam, Mandeok, Dadae and Mora — by reflecting each area's distinct characteristics and future conditions."