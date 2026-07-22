NUTRL, Canada's top-selling vodka highball brand, is set to launch in South Korea this month, riding the wave of growth in the domestic ready-to-drink market.

The product is a zero-sugar vodka highball combining lemon concentrate and vodka. It features a bright citrus flavor, a clean vodka finish and crisp carbonation that come together in a balanced drinking experience.

The drink was developed to suit local consumer preferences for a less sweet, more refreshing taste. It has an alcohol content of 7 percent and will be sold in 473-milliliter and 330-milliliter cans, rolling out sequentially through major hypermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

Launched in Canada in 2017 and later expanded to the United States, NUTRL now leads the North American vodka RTD market.