Skin-lifting procedures are generally considered minor cosmetic treatments, but because they use energy-based devices, side effects such as burns can occur in rare cases. The safety of such procedures is drawing renewed attention after Kwon Min-ah, a former member of the K-pop group AOA, shared an update on her recovery following a medical accident.

On Monday, Kwon posted several photos on her SNS, writing, "I finally tried to take off my makeup and look pretty, but then the TV screen changed on me."

Kwon had earlier said she suffered a medical accident while undergoing a Shrink lifting procedure under sedation at a dermatology clinic. She was diagnosed with deep second-degree burns and told she would need a skin graft and long-term treatment. She said she is currently pursuing legal action against the medical staff involved.

She later expressed her hopes for recovery, writing, "I wish my skin would come back. Is there a good cream for redness and scar regeneration?" She also opened up about her fears, saying, "It's terrifying to think I may have to live with a large scar on my face."

Kwon has said the accident led to the cancellation of filming contracts and other losses totaling about 100 million won ($67,800), and that she has been covering her own medical expenses.

Shrink lifting uses high-intensity focused ultrasound, or HIFU, to deliver thermal energy to a targeted depth beneath the skin. While widely used to improve skin elasticity, the treatment carries a risk of side effects — including burns, blisters, hyperpigmentation and scarring — if excessive energy is delivered or problems arise during device use.

Deep second-degree burns involve damage that extends into the dermis and can take several months or more to heal, with some cases requiring skin grafts or scar treatment. Experts advise that thoroughly checking a practitioner's level of training, clinical experience and familiarity with the equipment before undergoing a procedure is key to reducing the risk of complications.