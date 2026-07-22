Vino H, a wine import and retail subsidiary of Hyundai Department Store Group, said Wednesday it will exclusively introduce seven wines from Giacomo Grimaldi, a winery representing the Barolo region of Piedmont, Italy, to the Korean market.

The winery's flagship wine, Barolo Ravera, has earned 95 points from James Suckling, the internationally recognized wine review publication. The lineup also includes Langhe Sauvignon and Dolcetto d'Alba, among others. The wines will be available at Wine Works in The Hyundai Seoul and at Wine List, a wine shop at Hyundai Premium Outlets Space One.