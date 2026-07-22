Lotte Wellfood announced Wednesday the launch of two new ice bar products: Jelly-Filled Jaws Bar and Jelly-Filled Screw Bar.

The products reimagine the "frozen jelly" trend that gained popularity among younger consumers, recasting it in bar form while keeping each product's original character and pairing it with new fruit-flavored jelly combinations.

The Jelly-Filled Jaws Bar retains the line's signature shark shape, wrapping a grape-flavored purple jelly center inside a crisp peach-flavored ice shell. The Jelly-Filled Screw Bar follows the same concept in its familiar spiral form — a crunchy gold kiwi-flavored outer layer surrounds a chewy red strawberry-flavored jelly core.

"We will lead market trends through differentiated products that bring freshness within the familiar," a Lotte Wellfood official said.