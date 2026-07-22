Dongbu Construction held its second-half management strategy meeting Wednesday and set a course focused on improving profitability rather than simply expanding its order book. The company plans to revisit its cost, risk and productivity management systems, and concentrate on converting secured orders into actual sales and profit.

Dongbu Construction said it held the "2026 Second-Half Management Strategy Meeting" at its headquarters in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, sharing second-half project strategies and medium-to-long-term growth plans aimed at strengthening execution of its annual management policy of "profitability-centered, fundamentals-focused management."

The meeting was attended by CEO Yun Jin-o and other senior executives, along with headquarters and field staff. Participants reviewed the internal and external business environment — including the construction and real estate market, government policy, construction costs and financial markets — and discussed the feasibility and execution of second-half project plans based on an analysis of first-half performance and key issues.

Dongbu Construction said it would strengthen post-award project management capabilities to reliably convert first-half new orders into future sales and profit. The company plans to closely examine project viability and cost appropriateness from the bidding stage, and to manage schedules, costs and cash flow in an integrated manner once construction begins.

The company will also restructure its project portfolio. Building on its competitiveness in public civil engineering and construction, Dongbu Construction plans to selectively expand into high-growth areas such as urban redevelopment, private-sector construction and advanced industrial facilities. Medium-to-long-term growth paths for each business division, taking into account market competitiveness and execution capacity, were also mapped out.

Productivity innovation was another key agenda item. Dongbu Construction said it plans to reduce repetitive and redundant tasks, streamline decision-making processes, and leverage AI and digital technology to create an environment where employees can focus on higher-value work.

On the project side, the company said it would improve schedule, quality and safety management efficiency to build a system capable of delivering greater results with the same resources.

"Our competitiveness cannot be measured simply by the scale of orders or the size of sales," CEO Yun said. "Performance is only achieved when we deliver real profit by adhering to planned costs, schedules and quality. Every part of the organization must treat profitability and productivity as its own responsibility, and even small improvements must be seen through to results on the ground."

Dongbu Construction recorded new orders of approximately 1.5 trillion won ($1.02 billion) in the first half of this year — the largest first-half total in the company's history — through selective, profitability-focused bidding and project portfolio diversification. The company said it is broadening its order base across public infrastructure, private construction and urban redevelopment to lay the groundwork for future sales growth.

"In the second half, what matters is not the volume of orders itself, but how stably we can execute the projects we have secured and convert them into profit," a Dongbu Construction official said. "We will precisely manage costs and risk from project inception through completion, continuously improve productivity, and build a profit-generating structure that remains resilient regardless of market conditions."