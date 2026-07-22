Police probe whether cab-tilt locking device was functioning

A man in his 60s died Wednesday morning after being thrown from the passenger seat of a recycling collection vehicle when the truck braked sharply at an intersection in Pungdeok-dong, Suncheon, at around 7:11 a.m.

Police believe the sudden braking caused the truck's cab to tilt forward, ejecting the worker who had been seated in the passenger seat.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including whether the cab-tilt locking mechanism — which prevents the cab from pitching forward — had been functioning properly. The driver, a man in his 70s, is also under investigation.