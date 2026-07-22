British luxury sports car brand Aston Martin and Swiss watchmaker Breitling have unveiled their first collaborative timepiece — a limited edition inspired by Aston Martin's classic car, the DB5.

The two companies announced Wednesday the launch of the Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 Aston Martin DB5 Tribute Edition. It is the first collaborative timepiece from the partnership the two brands announced earlier this year.

The collection comprises three limited editions, each drawing on design elements from the DB5. The companies said the watches bring together the design heritage, craftsmanship and performance identity that both brands have built — one in automobiles, the other in watchmaking — into a single product.

The DB5 was first unveiled in 1963 and has since become the definitive Aston Martin model in film and popular culture. It remains the benchmark for the brand's classic design language.

Breitling's Top Time line is equally rooted in the 1960s, as one of the era's defining chronograph collections. The two brands share a particularly notable point of connection: in the 1965 film "Thunderball," Sean Connery wore a Top Time Ref. 2002 alongside an Aston Martin DB5. That watch is also recognized as the first timepiece in the James Bond franchise to be modified by Q.

Cross-industry collaborations have become increasingly common in the luxury sector, with automakers, watchmakers and fashion houses joining forces. The trend goes beyond simple logo pairings — brands are now sharing heritage and fandom to reach new customers.

The Tribute Edition reinterprets the DB5's interior design for the modern era. It features a wood inner ring inspired by the car's wooden steering wheel, a gradient leather strap evoking the texture of the automobile's seats, and a meticulously finished dial.

The cushion-shaped case, grooved case edges and mushroom-shaped pushers evoke the spirit of 1960s chronographs. The "squircle" subdials — combining circular and rectangular elements — are a nod to the instrument panel of a classic car.

The lineup consists of three models. The stainless steel version with a silver dial is limited to 1,022 pieces and most directly carries forward the spirit of the original Top Time Ref. 2002.

The steel-and-platinum model features a black lacquer dial and is limited to 315 pieces, emphasizing the contrast between the platinum bezel and the high-gloss black dial. The 18K red gold model with an onyx dial is limited to 250 pieces and marks the first time Breitling has used a natural onyx dial.

The Top Time Aston Martin DB5 Tribute Edition will go on sale in markets worldwide in phases starting this month.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's executive vice president and chief creative officer, said the collaboration was built on shared values of timeless design, craftsmanship and innovation. "This collection, which interprets the elegance of the DB5 and the design heritage of both brands in a contemporary way, is the result of beauty, precision and performance in harmony," he said.