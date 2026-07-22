Samsung C&T's resort division announced Wednesday that it will host a "Water Music Pool Party" at Caribbean Bay, inviting K-pop artists to perform throughout the summer vacation season.

The lineup kicks off Friday with idol group NCT Wish, followed by boy group The Wind on Saturday and girl group RESCENE on Sunday.

Fifty Fifty will perform Monday, with BTOB's Minhyuk taking the stage Tuesday. The series continues into August with Lucy, Wonho, Kim Haon, Dayoung, Nowiim Young and IVE.

The music festival is Caribbean Bay's signature summer attraction, letting guests enjoy live performances and water rides amid artificial waves reaching up to 2.4 meters high.

Samsung C&T said it has upgraded the stage production this year to heighten audience immersion. Water cannons and water guns fire jets in sync with the music beat, while large LED screens broadcast performances in real time so fans can feel closer to the artists.

Caribbean Bay is also running a "Hello Summer Party" in collaboration with the globally popular Sanrio Characters IP through Sept. 6.

A "2Park" special event is also underway, allowing Caribbean Bay visitors to use Everland free of charge at any time on the same day, through Aug. 30.