Jeju Island has expanded accommodation support for family tourists staying at rural guesthouses.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization launched a "Safety-Certified Rural Guesthouse Welcome Campaign" on Wednesday, targeting family tourists visiting Jeju Island.

The campaign extends a program that had been running since April for multi-child households to cover all family-unit tourists. The two organizations designed the initiative to reach all family groups — including couples and families of three — ahead of the peak summer tourism season.

Under the existing program, multi-child households staying three nights or more at a safety-certified rural guesthouse receive 40,000 won ($27) per household. On top of that, a new campaign offers 20,000 won per room to family tourists — including grandparents, parents, siblings, spouses and children traveling together — who stay two nights or more at a safety-certified rural guesthouse. Only one stay confirmation document is accepted per room, and a unit with two or more bedrooms counts as a single room.

The campaign is open to family tourists residing outside Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. Participation involves two steps. In the first step, applicants apply for a Jeju Digital Tourism Certificate and prepare supporting documents, including a family relations certificate, identification, a stay confirmation document and a payment receipt. In the second step, at least two family members visit the Jeju Tourism Organization's Jungmun duty-free shop together and submit the documents to receive either a 20,000 won "Tamna-neun Jeon" gift voucher or a 20,000 won duty-free store credit.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization plan to distribute accommodation subsidies to about 1,000 households on a first-come, first-served basis, including existing multi-child household participants, and will end the campaign early if the budget runs out. Further details are available on the Jeju Tourism Organization's official website.

"Through this campaign, we hope to provide a safer accommodation environment for all family tourists visiting Jeju, while also driving meaningful increases in bookings for safety-certified rural guesthouses," a Jeju Tourism Organization official said.

The safety certification for rural guesthouses is a system operated by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province to improve safety standards and service quality. Jeju Island evaluates businesses across 20 criteria in six categories — including basic facilities, safety management, crime prevention and sanitation — and grants the certification only to those meeting a set threshold.