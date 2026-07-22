North Gyeongsang Province police launched an internal affairs investigation after an extramarital affair between colleagues came to light at a local police station in the province.

A sergeant in his 30s, identified as A, and a fellow officer in her 20s, identified as C, who worked in the same unit at a North Gyeongsang Province police station, had been carrying on an affair since last year.

The two traveled together and stayed at C's residence without the knowledge of A's wife, identified as B.

Their relationship was discovered in February. B, who shared her husband's phone password, was using his shopping app to order household goods when she noticed the delivery address was an unfamiliar studio apartment — not their official quarters or home.

When B checked A's phone, she found records of accommodation bookings in Andong, Pohang and Jecheon through a lodging reservation app, as well as multiple videos filmed at C's home.

The internal affairs probe also found that A and C had used a government-issued card — allocated for investigative expenses — to pay for meals and cafe visits during off-duty dates.

Both officers admitted to most of the misconduct allegations, including the affair and the improper use of public funds.

A North Gyeongsang Province Police Agency official said the agency was "conducting a strict internal affairs investigation into this matter" and would request disciplinary action against those involved at the station once the probe concludes.