Shinsegae department store will hold a Jeju-themed food event, "Aloha, Jeju on the Table," from Thursday through Tuesday.

Shinsegae signed an MOU with Jeju Special Self-Governing Province last year and has since presented various content featuring Jeju food culture and the stories of local producers. The event will introduce how haenyeo divers and farmers and fishermen produce seasonal foods, conveying the value of Jeju's culinary traditions and production sites.

To that end, Shinsegae buyers traveled directly to production sites in Jeju. At Seongsanpo, they examined sea urchins and sea snails with local haenyeo divers, and at farms they observed the cultivation of greenhouse tangerines, apple mangoes and mini chestnut squash.

The seasonal Jeju foods sourced firsthand by the buyers will be available in the food hall, including greenhouse tangerines, apple mangoes, potatoes, mini chestnut squash, Jeju Hanwoo beef and Jeju black pork. Seasonal seafood harvested by Seongsanpo haenyeo — including sea urchin roe, hairtail and squid — will also be on offer.

Pop-up stores from well-known Jeju eateries will also run during the event. The Gangnam branch will feature Geobugibap, a rice ball brand from Jeju's Dongmun Market; Daejeon Shinsegae Art&Science will host Jang-in-ui Jip, a mandu restaurant from Aewol, Jeju; and the Centum City branch will present Tammora Jeju Gangjeong.

Lee Seong-hwan, executive vice president of sales strategy at Shinsegae department store, said the company would "continue to grow alongside local producers and bring out the appeal of each region through fresh content."