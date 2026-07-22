LS Electric and LG Uplus announced Wednesday they will jointly develop infrastructure technology for next-generation AI data centers.

Senior executives from both companies — including LS Electric Chairman Koo Ja-kyun, LS Electric CEO Chae Dae-seok, LG Uplus CEO Hong Bum-sik and LG Uplus Enterprise Division Head Kwon Yong-hyun — gathered Tuesday at LS Yongsan Tower in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, to sign an MOU on the joint development and competitiveness enhancement of AI data center power infrastructure.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work to secure stable power supply infrastructure, which has emerged as a critical challenge for AI data centers. LG Uplus will provide data center operational data and a proof-of-concept environment, while LS Electric will use that foundation to develop next-generation direct-current power solutions.

The partnership will focus on jointly demonstrating and standardizing 800V DC power infrastructure tailored for Nvidia's next-generation AI platform, Vera Rubin. The technology delivers power via high-voltage direct current to points near server racks, minimizing power loss and optimizing the scale of conversion equipment and wiring.

The companies plan to verify the performance, safety and operational efficiency of 800V DC power infrastructure in an AI data center environment, with the goal of developing it into a standard model for AI data center power infrastructure.

LS Electric offers a full lineup of data center power infrastructure products — from ultra-high-voltage transformers and high- and low-voltage switchgear to power management systems. Building on that portfolio, the company secured 1.2 trillion won ($810 million) in data center-related orders in North America in the first half of this year alone.

"This MOU with LG Uplus is a starting point for leading the global AI data center market by getting ahead in next-generation DC distribution technology," LS Electric CEO Chae said. "Drawing on the technology we have proven in the North American big-tech data center market, we will provide an integrated power solution covering the entire grid from ultra-high voltage to low voltage, and establish ourselves as a leader in global AI data center power infrastructure."

"The key to AI data center competitiveness lies in how reliably and efficiently power can be supplied," said Kwon, LG Uplus's enterprise division head. "Through this partnership, we will proactively validate the next-generation power infrastructure needed for the AI era and deliver the most trustworthy AI infrastructure to our customers."