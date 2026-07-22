Samsung Electronics Service has ranked first in the home appliance and mobile and IT device after-sales service categories of the Korean Standard-Service Quality Index (KS-SQI). With this result, the company has held the top spot in the home appliance category for 16 consecutive years and in the mobile and IT device category for 15 consecutive years.

Samsung Electronics Service said Wednesday that it earned the highest scores in the industry across three core evaluation areas — service expertise, courteous customer response and personalized customer service — in the KS-SQI survey organized by Korea Management Association Consulting.

The KS-SQI survey is the only domestic evaluation system of its kind, in which a panel of professional assessors directly experiences a company's services and objectively measures their quality.

Samsung Electronics Service has swept every major service quality survey announced this year: it ranked first in the service center category of the "Most Admired Companies in Korea" survey in February, received the grand prize in the home appliance after-sales service category of the "National Service Award" in June, and topped all categories of both the KS-SQI and the National Customer Satisfaction Index in July.

Samsung Electronics Service introduced a reservation service — allowing customers to visit service centers without waiting — at all service centers nationwide in April. Starting in June, the company expanded available reservation days to cover Monday through Saturday morning.

The reservation service is now available at all service centers nationwide on weekdays and at nine "Weekend Care Centers" across the country on weekends and public holidays. As a result, the number of customers using the reservation service more than doubled in June compared with March.

The company has also continued to improve the convenience of its home appliance on-site service. When an engineer visits for an on-site call, the company offers a "Plus Inspection" service — checking other Samsung Electronics products the customer owns, beyond the item originally submitted for service — available year-round.

In areas where visiting a service center is difficult, the company dispatches mobile service vehicles, and provides on-site service reaching even individual customers in remote islands and mountainous regions.

When national disasters such as wildfires or floods occur, the company urgently deploys special service teams to the scene, helping customers return to their daily lives quickly through product inspection, repair and cleaning.

Kim Young-ho, president and vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Service, said: "We are sincerely grateful to our customers for selecting us as No. 1 across all major service quality surveys in 2026. We will continue to do our utmost for customer satisfaction."