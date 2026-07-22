The Seongbuk Welfare Foundation in Seoul's Seongbuk-gu has completed the distribution of 120 dehumidifiers to vulnerable residents as part of its "2026 Nanum Network Summer Cooling Support Project," aimed at improving living conditions for those struggling with summer heat and monsoon rains, the foundation announced Wednesday.

Earlier, on July 6, Seongbuk-gu held an event called "Please Give Seongbuk-gu a Cool Summer" as part of its "2026 Hope Summer Nanum Campaign," providing summer care packages to 600 households vulnerable to heat.

The program targeted households without a dehumidifier whose income falls at or below 120 percent of the median standard income — in particular those living in below-ground units and other housing especially prone to moisture. The foundation worked with neighborhood community centers across the district to identify eligible households.

The dehumidifiers are intended to suppress indoor condensation and mold growth during the monsoon season and help maintain appropriate indoor humidity levels, contributing to a more comfortable living environment.

The Seoul branch of the Community Chest of Korea and the Seongbuk Welfare Foundation jointly carried out the project under the Nanum Network initiative, with a total budget of 20 million won ($13,500).

"The relentless heat and humid weather can directly threaten the health and safety of vulnerable residents living in poor housing conditions," Seongbuk-gu District Mayor Lee Seung-ro said. "Seongbuk-gu will continue to closely monitor welfare blind spots amid the climate crisis and deliver tailored, field-centered welfare services that residents can truly feel."