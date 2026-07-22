Mapo-gu announced Wednesday that it will conduct a special inspection of seafood origin labeling through July 31, ahead of the summer vacation season.

The district carried out a similar inspection targeting high-consumption summer seafood last year.

This year's inspection covers more than 50 seafood retail and distribution businesses in the district, including traditional markets, supermarkets and small-scale retail facilities.

Inspectors will focus on freshwater eel and loach — popular summer health foods — as well as red sea bream, octopus, webfoot octopus, sea bass and frozen squid, all of which have a history of frequent origin-labeling violations. The district plans to deploy a joint public-private inspection team made up of civil servants and honorary agricultural and fisheries product monitors.

The key inspection areas are whether origin is labeled at all, whether labels are false or misleading, whether labeling methods comply with regulations, and whether imported and domestic seafood are being sold together. Minor violations will be addressed through on-site administrative guidance, while serious offenses such as false origin labeling will be subject to strict measures under relevant laws.

In addition, the district plans to conduct education and promotional activities on proper origin labeling for retailers, with the aim of establishing a culture of accurate labeling.

"Origin labeling is the foundation for protecting consumers' right to know and maintaining a fair retail order," Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun said. "Through thorough guidance and inspections, we will create a retail environment where residents can shop with confidence."