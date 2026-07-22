Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, visited its sister city Gunsan on Tuesday to hold a promotional sales event for local agricultural and specialty products.

Gimcheon Mayor Bae Nak-ho attended the event alongside Gimcheon City Council Speaker Oh Se-gil, National Agricultural Cooperative Federation Gimcheon branch chief Jang Mun-seok, Gimcheon Grape Association President Lee Eun-su, and heads of local agricultural cooperatives and farming organizations.

The event was held at Gunsan City Hall and four local food direct-sales stores, showcasing Gimcheon's signature produce — including grapes (Kyoho and Shine Muscat varieties), plums and peaches.

Organizers distributed pre-ordered goods to customers and ran a direct-trade market, giving Gunsan residents a chance to see and purchase Gimcheon farm products firsthand.

The quality and freshness of Gimcheon's produce drew strong interest from Gunsan residents, while also helping strengthen cooperation between the two sister cities and boosting consumption of locally grown products.

More than 3,000 boxes of Gimcheon's signature produce — including grapes (Kyoho and Shine Muscat), plums and peaches — were sold at the event.

"I hope Gimcheon and Gunsan will continue to grow together and prosper through various exchange events like this," Mayor Bae said.