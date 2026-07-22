North Gyeongsang Province held a meeting Tuesday at the Uiseong General Gymnasium with officials from Andong and Uiseong-gun to discuss recovery measures following heavy rain damage.

The province is mobilizing all available personnel and equipment to focus on emergency restoration work aimed at preventing secondary damage, including lifting road closures, repairing roads and installing safety fences.

Authorities plan to fast-track emergency repairs for 11 households of wildfire victims whose temporary prefabricated homes were flooded and damaged again.

Among those temporarily evacuated, 84 people who have not been able to return home will receive tailored relief support and psychological counseling.

Provincial officials also conducted inspections at wildfire recovery sites in Uiseong-gun that day to check for landslide risks and prevent secondary damage.

"We will do our utmost to restore normalcy, mobilizing every administrative resource and fiscal tool available so that residents can return to safe daily lives as soon as possible," said Hwang Myeong-seok, administrative vice governor of North Gyeongsang Province.