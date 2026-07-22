All three major US stock indexes closed higher Tuesday, lifted by strong corporate earnings and a rebound in semiconductor shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 385.38 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish at 52,224.64. The S&P 500 rose 65.92 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 7,509.20, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 329.13 points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 25,837.21.

SK Hynix's American depositary receipt surged 13.75 percent, riding the broad rally in semiconductor stocks.