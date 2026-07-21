A man in his 20s died after entering the Han River while intoxicated in Seoul.

According to fire authorities, a report came in at around 11:50 p.m. Monday that a man in his 20s, identified only as A, had fallen into the water at Mangwon Hangang Park in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

Firefighters who responded to a call from A's friend searched the area near the reported location but could not find him.

Authorities resumed the search at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday and found A dead.

A is believed to have entered the river after drinking with a friend Monday night.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.