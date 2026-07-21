"Cooperation is a task; oversight is a duty." The Seoul Metropolitan Council, led by Speaker Im Man-gyun, completed its 12th Council first-half leadership structure Tuesday and formally launched two years of legislative activity overseeing the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

With pressing issues piling up — from economic recovery to housing, transportation, education and welfare — the new council's first test will be how well it balances meaningful oversight of city agencies with productive policy cooperation.

At the 338th extraordinary session held Tuesday, the council appointed members to its 11 standing committees and elected their chairs, completing the full first-half operating structure.

In the leadership allocation, the Democratic Party of Korea, led by floor leader Lee Sang-hoon, took charge of eight standing committees: the Steering Committee, the Administrative Affairs Committee, the Planning and Economy Committee, the Health and Welfare Committee, the Urban Safety and Construction Committee, the Housing and Space Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Education Committee. The People Power Party, led by floor leader Kim Gil-young, will head the Environment and Water Resources Committee, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, and the Urban Planning and Balance Committee.

The elected chairs are: Lee Byeong-do (Democratic Party, Eunpyeong 2) for the Steering Committee; Lee Min-ok (Democratic Party, Seongdong 3) for Administrative Affairs; Lee Jun-hyeong (Democratic Party, Gangdong 3) for Planning and Economy; Lee Min-seok (People Power Party, Mapo 1) for Environment and Water Resources; Hwang Cheol-gyu (People Power Party, Seongdong 4) for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Kim Gyeong-u (Democratic Party, Dongjak 2) for Health and Welfare; Park Chil-seong (Democratic Party, Guro 4) for Urban Safety and Construction; Park Seung-jin (Democratic Party, Jungnang 3) for Housing and Space; Ko Gwang-min (People Power Party, Seocho 3) for Urban Planning and Balance; Han Sin (Democratic Party, Seongbuk 1) for Transportation; and Kim Ho-jin (Democratic Party, Seodaemun 2) for Education.

The newly constituted committees will review budget proposals and major policies from the city government and the education office, and check executive agencies through ordinance legislation, revision and administrative audits. With a wide range of issues on the agenda — economic recovery, housing supply, reconstruction and redevelopment, public transit expansion, climate and environmental response, low birth rate and childcare, and improvements to the education environment — the committees' expertise and cross-party policy cooperation are expected to determine how much the council actually delivers.

Meanwhile, the council held an opening ceremony Tuesday afternoon in the central hall on the first floor of the main building, officially marking the start of the first-half legislative term.

"All 118 lawmakers will work as one, with a sense of responsibility, for the safety and happiness of Seoul's 10 million citizens and for the advancement of local autonomy," Speaker Im said.