The family of a middle school student swept away by waves is desperately searching for the stranger who saved his life.

A post titled "Looking for the good Samaritan at Geojin Beach" appeared on the online community Bobaedream on Sunday.

A woman identified only by her surname, Jang, wrote that around noon that day her son was carried out to sea by a current at Geojin Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province. "After calling 119, I was just standing there helplessly when a citizen jumped into the water with nothing but a tube, rescued my child, and then disappeared like the wind," she said.

"I thanked him at the scene, but as time passes I feel more and more deeply just how extraordinary his brave act was," she wrote. "The moment my child came back out of the water, every worry I had — big or small — lost all meaning."

She asked fellow internet users to help her find the man through her post and expressed gratitude to the 119 paramedics and coast guard officers who responded. "From now on, we will be much more careful about water safety," she added.

In a follow-up post, Jang said the group that came to the rescue consisted of five people — three men and two women — and that while one jumped into the water, the others actively assessed the situation from the shore and helped with the rescue.