A child actor known for her musical performances used quick thinking to help prevent a voice phishing crime.

In June, Barry Yoo, a child actor active in musicals, visited a train station in Daegu with her mother for a performance.

While using a luggage locker at the station, Yoo noticed a suspicious black plastic bag left nearby. Inside the bag was a bundle of cash.

Sensing something was wrong, Yoo urged her mother to call the police immediately. When officers responded and checked the bag, they found 45 million won ($30,400) in 50,000-won notes.

An investigation confirmed the money was proceeds from a voice phishing crime. Crucially, Yoo's tip also helped police identify a suspect in the case.

Yoo's mother described the discovery on Instagram. "When I looked where Riyoo pointed, there really was an enormous amount of money," she wrote, adding that "the spot where it was found was exactly at Riyoo's eye level — not somewhere an adult would easily notice."

She added that officers told her Riyoo's actions had helped prevent further significant losses. "Our Riyoo even received a letter of appreciation from the police chief — she was praised so much, and as her mom I was so proud," she wrote.

Police presented Yoo with a letter of appreciation and a reward for her contribution to the voice phishing investigation.