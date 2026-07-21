Fire authorities are investigating whether a robot vacuum cleaner started a blaze at Hanyang Apartment in Apgujeong that forced more than 20 residents to evacuate.

The Gangnam Fire Station is looking into the possibility that the fire was caused by an electrical fault, including checking whether home appliances inside the unit ignited.

A resident believed to be from the affected unit reportedly told reporters at the scene that they had seen flames coming from a robot vacuum cleaner.

"The exact cause will only be known after a full investigation. For now, the cause of ignition has not been confirmed," a Gangnam Fire Station official said.

A similar situation arose during a fire at Eunma Apartment in Daechi-dong in February, when a resident first spotted flames at a dining table. Investigators later concluded it was more likely that fire had originated in ceiling wiring before falling into the kitchen.

The blaze, which broke out Tuesday morning, prompted more than 20 Hanyang Apartment residents to evacuate on their own to a senior center and other areas, while three people who had remained in the building were rescued by firefighters.

A woman in her 70s complained of dizziness after inhaling smoke but was not in critical condition. No other casualties were reported.

Firefighters deployed 36 vehicles and 133 personnel, bringing the main blaze under control within about 20 minutes and fully extinguishing it at 12:04 p.m.

The fire department is also tallying the extent of the damage alongside its investigation into the cause.