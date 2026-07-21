Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae's social media posts showcasing her grueling work schedule have drawn a mix of concern and criticism online, Kyodo News reported Tuesday.

Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night that sleeping zero to three hours a night had become routine since she took office, describing a daily life of reading documents until the early hours and squeezing in household chores when she can.

She said she had spent weekends this month "wrestling with mountains of paperwork," including reviewing and revising documents related to the government's basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines — known as the "honebuto" policy — and preparing responses for National Assembly sessions.

The previous weekend was no different, she said, noting she had been "chased by work until the early hours of Tuesday" reviewing final drafts of three cabinet decision documents and working through thousands of accumulated emails. She called Tuesday afternoon "precious personal time."

On weekdays, Takaichi said the most she can manage for personal time is returning to the prime minister's official residence to clean the bathroom, bathe, wash dishes after meals, do laundry and tidy up. "After that, late at night, I'm busy reading documents and National Assembly briefing materials until dawn," she said.

Reactions to her posts have been divided. Some expressed worry about her physical condition, saying she was "working desperately hard," while others were critical, with comments such as "this is just an excuse to avoid going to the National Assembly," Kyodo News reported. A Japanese government official expressed concern about Takaichi's remarks, saying they were "not the kind of content that would resonate with many people."