"Mark Twain once said, 'God created Mauritius first, and then heaven.' We want to remind the Korean market of just how extraordinary Mauritius truly is."

Benoit Arté, director general of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), made the remarks Tuesday at the Mauritius Korea Roadshow 2026, held at The Plaza Hotel in Seoul. The event was organized to rebuild industry networks with the Korean market and showcase the island's tourism offerings following a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from Mauritian hotels and travel agencies, Korean travel industry officials and media gathered for a travel mart on the sidelines.

Improved air access drives growth outlook

The MTPA's renewed push into the Korean market is driven largely by improved air connectivity. In addition to existing routes via the Middle East, new options have been added through Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines. Ethiopian Airlines launched three weekly flights on the Incheon–Addis Ababa–Mauritius route on July 12, departing Incheon at 12:20 a.m. and arriving in Mauritius at 3:20 p.m. the same day, with single-carrier ticketing and through-baggage service available.

"With the new flight options secured, we have designated Korea as a key strategic market given its high growth potential," Arté said. "We will focus on attracting Korean tourists through these connecting routes."

About 7,000 Koreans currently visit Mauritius each year. Of the island's roughly 1.4 million total foreign visitors, the majority come from Europe — particularly France, the United Kingdom and Germany — as well as South Africa. The MTPA has set a target of 5 to 6 percent annual visitor growth, underpinned by the improved air links.

"Rather than simply chasing higher numbers, our priority is building the right hospitality infrastructure and tourism ecosystem tailored to Korean visitors," Arté said, adding that the authority is simultaneously working to upgrade local facilities and the overall visitor environment.

Beyond honeymoons: MICE, family travel and golf in the mix

Mauritius blends culinary traditions from Asia, India, Africa and Europe, and its low crime rate makes it a safe destination for solo travelers and families alike. Long marketed in Korea primarily as a honeymoon destination, the MTPA now plans to diversify its appeal to include luxury family travel, golf, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and language study programs.

Park Jae-a, the MTPA's Korea partner who organized the event, said more than 80 percent of the island's accommodation is classified as five-star or above, and that competitive market dynamics allow visitors to enjoy high-quality service at good value. "With safaris, 12 internationally certified golf courses, and a wealth of coastal and inland attractions all in one place, Mauritius is a flexible destination that can be sold for a wide range of purposes beyond honeymoons — MICE events, family trips, language programs and more," she said.

Mauritius has identified corporate incentive travel and the broader MICE market as key priorities going forward, and the MTPA said it intends to communicate the island's distinctive value through sustained cooperation with Korean travel companies and corporations.

"Korea is a market with strong MICE potential, given its large corporations and well-developed research organizations," Arté said. "We will actively promote our resort convention facilities and professional event production capabilities." He added that the authority is considering more substantive support programs to attract large MICE groups and film and broadcast production crews, including an existing VAT refund system that reimburses 15 percent of value-added tax paid locally.

Alongside this, the MTPA plans to select a specialized local public relations agency to resume promotional marketing campaigns that had been suspended. The authority also stressed the importance of frequent in-person engagement.

"Korea is a market where digital marketing carries strong influence, so we will work with partners who have solid capabilities in that area," Arté said. "But we will not rely on digital channels alone — we are committed to rebuilding B2B networks and the kind of human connections that come from meeting face to face."