The Korea Health Information Service signed an MOU with the Korea Employment Agency for the Elderly on Tuesday to promote senior health and create sustainable jobs for older adults.

The agreement aims to help seniors easily access and use their personal health data for everyday health management, while laying the groundwork for cooperation between the two agencies to connect that data to senior employment opportunities.

Under the MOU, the two agencies agreed to cooperate across several areas: piloting a senior health instructor program based on the My Health Records app, jointly promoting the app to improve older adults' access to health and medical services, and collaborating on policy research in the senior welfare field using health and medical data.

The two agencies plan to combine the Korea Health Information Service's expertise in health information services with the Korea Employment Agency for the Elderly's on-the-ground experience in senior employment programs. Together, they will run a pilot initiative training senior health instructors who will guide older adults on the key features and uses of the My Health Records app.

Korea Health Information Service President Yeom Min-seop said he hoped "this agreement will serve as a meaningful starting point for improving older adults' access to health and medical information and expanding sustainable senior employment," adding that the agency would "continue to work closely with the Korea Employment Agency for the Elderly to support a healthy life for seniors."