The mother of singer Jang Yun-jeong, who faces fraud charges involving tens of millions of won, has been arrested and sent to prosecutors in custody.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station transferred Yuk, Jang's mother, to prosecutors under detention on fraud charges, according to the Dong-A Ilbo on Tuesday.

Yuk is accused of receiving tens of millions of won from an acquaintance under the guise of investment but failing to pay the promised returns.

Police had suspended the investigation after losing track of Yuk, but they recently located and arrested her before applying for an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant was issued last week. Police questioned Yuk about the circumstances of the alleged crime and the extent of damages before forwarding the case to prosecutors.

Regarding Yuk's detention, a representative for Jang said the singer "has absolutely no connection to the charges against Yuk."