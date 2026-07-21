Kim Hyo-joo, who has two LPGA Tour wins this season, will look to add a third title at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, carrying a $2 million purse, runs four days from Thursday at Dundonald Links (par 72) in North Ayrshire, Scotland. The event draws a strong field of top-ranked players as it falls one week before the AIG Women's Open — the LPGA Tour's final major of the season — which tees off July 30.

The Scottish Open was originally a Ladies European Tour event before the LPGA Tour became a co-sanctioning body in 2017.

World No. 3 Kim has competed in the event five times and come agonizingly close to winning on three occasions. Last year she finished runner-up, three strokes behind champion Lottie Woad of England; in 2023 she was again second, two strokes back of Celine Boutier of France; and in 2022 she finished third.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States, who has four wins and two majors this season, will tee it up after missing the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship. She finished tied for fifth at this event last year. Japan's Yamashita Miyu, Iwai Chiji and Minami Katsu are also considered strong contenders.

South Korea will send 14 players to the 144-player field. Alongside Kim, the contingent includes 2017 champion Lee Mi-hyang, Yun I-na — who tends to peak in the second half of the season — rookie Hwang Yu-min, last year's BMW Championship winner Kim Sei-young, long hitter Kim Ah-rim, Choi Hye-jin and Yang Hee-young, who is still seeking her first LPGA title.

Ryu Hae-ran, who claimed two majors this season with victories at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship, is sitting out this week to rest and prepare for next week's AIG Women's Open, the tour's final major.