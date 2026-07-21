The Korea Coast Guard Education and Training Institute is running a joint maritime safety training program for junior officers from the coast guard, police and fire department from Monday through Friday.

Now in its 10th year, the program brings together 105 trainees from the Korea Coast Guard, the Korean National Police University and the National Fire Service Academy. It is designed to deepen mutual understanding across agencies and strengthen collaborative capabilities at disaster scenes.

The curriculum focuses on hands-on drills to prepare participants for maritime emergencies, covering emergency vessel evacuation, rescue swimming, navigation simulation and waterproofing exercises.

"Disasters are rarely something a single agency can handle on its own, which is why building an inter-agency cooperation framework and fostering mutual understanding are so important," said Lee Tae-hyeon, head of academic affairs at the institute.