The Ministry of Interior and Safety announced Tuesday that it has appointed singers Ha Hyun-woo and Ahn Sung-hoon, idol group RESCENE, actor Jung Yi-rang, chef Jung Ji-sun and camping YouTuber Rirang as honorary ambassadors for the 7th Island Day festival, to be held Aug. 6-9 in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.

Island Day is a national commemorative holiday designated on Aug. 8 each year to raise awareness of the value and importance of Korea's islands.

This year's festival, themed "Romantic Recharge, Island," is being held ahead of the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo, a two-month event scheduled to run from Sept. 5 through Nov. 4 in Yeosu.

Ha Hyun-woo, who has served as an Island Day ambassador for four consecutive years, and RESCENE, which recently drew attention with its song "Geoje, Yaho," will take the stage at the opening ceremony on Aug. 6 to kick off the festivities.

Jung Ji-sun and Rirang, appointed ambassadors for the 2026 Year of Island Visits last May, will introduce unique island foods and hidden camping spots through video content.

Planned events include a celebratory performance at the opening ceremony, a live broadcast of "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show," an exhibition hall set against the backdrop of Yeosu's night sea, and a walking event offering views of the islands' scenic landscapes.

A children's island drawing contest and a children's island exploration program are also on the schedule for younger visitors, along with an academic conference on sustainable island development, hosted by the Korea Island Promotion Institute.

Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung said he hopes many people will visit Yeosu this summer to "fully enjoy the special leisure and excitement that 'Romantic Recharge, Island' has to offer, and create happy memories that will last a long time."