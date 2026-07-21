Hurom, a kitchen appliance company led by CEO Kim Jae-won, has unveiled its third-generation food waste processor, designed for small households.

The 2-liter compact unit achieves a depth of just 27 centimeters — the shallowest among food waste processors on the domestic market. Hurom also reduced the lateral depth beyond what previous compact models offered, allowing the unit to fit in virtually any space.

Despite its compact size and capacity — suited for newlyweds or single-person households — the product incorporates the company's dual technology. Hurom said it delivers powerful grinding performance and can reduce food waste volume by up to 96 percent.

Dual hook blades positioned at the top and bottom firmly secure food waste during processing, enabling the unit to grind hard materials such as shellfish shells, fish bones and walnut shells. The processor also automatically detects temperature and humidity during operation to set the optimal grinding and drying time based on the characteristics of the food being processed, the company added.

"We applied auto-reverse technology in response to customer feedback that the drying drum was difficult to remove after processing was complete," the company said. "The drying drum automatically rotates in reverse before the cycle ends, making it easy to separate from the main unit and improving convenience compared with previous products."