Surveillance footage has emerged showing the movements of Jeong Jae-hwan, 24, shortly after he allegedly killed a friend and mutilated the body in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province.

Nam Eon-ho, a lawyer representing the family of the victim, identified only by the surname B, released CCTV footage showing Jeong entering a nearby convenience store immediately after the alleged killing on July 4.

In the footage, Jeong — his tattooed body drenched in blood — calmly walked into the store, took two banana milks from a refrigerator and grabbed a straw before walking back out.

The convenience store reported the incident to police, and a patrol car encountered Jeong — naked and walking along the street — at a distance of one to two meters. Officers, however, did not get out of the vehicle to pursue him on foot and instead gave chase in the patrol car, ultimately losing him.

Jeong then returned to his apartment, the scene of the alleged killing. Friends who had been contacted while the victim was still alive were already there and reportedly subdued Jeong in a physical struggle. Police and firefighters arrived shortly after Jeong returned.

A friend who was present told Newsis, "Police and paramedics came in together at around 4:51 a.m. We pointed at Jeong and got angry at the officers, asking why they weren't arresting him when he was right there."

Police handcuffed and arrested Jeong. In footage released by the victim's family, Jeong — still naked and with his hands cuffed behind his back — rolled around on the apartment hallway floor in resistance.

Jeong is accused of stabbing friend B, who was in his 20s, dozens of times with a bladed weapon at his apartment in Hayang-eup, Gyeongsan, at around 4 a.m. on July 4. He allegedly began assaulting B while the two were drinking, biting the victim's face as B pleaded with him to stop. During the attack, Jeong reportedly called another friend and laughed, saying, "Aren't I cute?" and "Muahaha."

The victim's family has raised concerns about the adequacy of the police response. They also cited injuries to the victim's legs and abdomen as evidence that "the suspect brutally attempted to mutilate the body," and said police had failed to apply charges of corpse desecration due to a shoddy investigation. The family has since filed an additional complaint with police requesting that a corpse desecration charge be added to the existing murder charge.