A brazen fare-evasion incident at a US subway station has gone viral after a woman was caught on camera destroying a glass barrier to avoid paying a $2.50 fare.

Surveillance footage released by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) earlier this month shows a woman charging into a glass fare gate at a train station.

In the video, the woman approaches a turnstile and throws her body against the glass barrier. When it does not budge, she moves to an adjacent gate and hurls herself against it with full force.

The barrier shatters into pieces, sending shards flying in all directions. Unfazed, the woman quickly picks herself up and heads down to the platform.

MARTA installed glass barriers at all of its stations last month to curb fare evasion. But incidents of people smashing through the gates have continued unabated.

MARTA police said they have arrested 40 people on charges of damaging the barriers since June 1.