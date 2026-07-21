Singer and composer Jeong Jae-hyeong has obtained his driver's license at 56.

Jeong posted a photo on his SNS account Tuesday with the caption "Licensed driver!"

In the photo, he stands at a counter at a driver's license testing center to receive his newly issued license. He also shared a video on his Instagram story proudly showing off the card.

Friends and colleagues quickly offered their congratulations. Actor Ko Hyun-jung, a close friend of Jeong, left a comment filled with laughing characters, while actor Lee Ki-woo sent his regards with a round of applause emoji.

Jeong was born in January 1970 and is 56 years old.

Jeong made his debut in 1995 as part of the group Basis alongside twin sisters Kim A-yeon and Kim Yeon-bin. After the group disbanded in 1999, he launched a solo career, releasing studio albums including "Giidae," "Dubeonjjae Ulrim," "For Jacqueline" and "Peuronadu, Neurige Geotda: Sopumjip." He also contributed music to films including "Maria and the Inn," "Jungdok," "Aurora Princess" and "My Brilliant Life."

He currently runs his personal channel "Yojeong Jae-hyeong," where he connects with fans.