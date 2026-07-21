A past remark by a lawyer now representing one of comedian Park Na-rae's former managers is drawing renewed attention after one of those managers was detained and another is set to be referred to prosecutors.

Jang Hyeon-ho, an attorney at law firm Gangsim, recently announced on his YouTube channel "Jang Byeonho" that he had taken on one of Park's former managers as a client.

In a video posted in January discussing the "Park Na-rae case," Jang predicted that if the parties kept fighting over pride, "only the lawyers will make money," adding that "the lawyers will rake in cash, the managers will each make around 100 million to 200 million won ($135,000), and Park Na-rae will either go to prison or receive a suspended sentence." He also forecast a victory for the managers and estimated that Park's legal fees alone would run to "at least 500 million won."

That video reportedly led the former manager's side to contact him and retain his services.

Two of Park's former managers filed a complaint against her in December last year, alleging aggravated assault, defamation through false statements of fact, and violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

They claimed Park had directed them to handle personal errands and various private requests — including tasks related to her family — effectively using them as household staff. They also alleged she threw a glass at one of the managers, causing injury.

Park denied the allegations, but the Gangnam Police Precinct in Seoul referred her to prosecutors on July 10 on charges of aggravated assault and violations of the information and communications network law.

While the managers succeeded in exposing Park's alleged conduct and damaging her public image, they now face legal jeopardy themselves.

The Yongsan Police Precinct in Seoul detained former manager Shin on Thursday on charges including attempted blackmail.

Shin is accused of threatening to expose allegedly false claims — that Park had used company funds for personal purposes, including for a former boyfriend — and demanding from Park's side an amount equal to 10 percent of the company's 2024 sales.

Police are also investigating Shin on suspicion of embezzling about 30 million won in company funds.

Police plan to refer Shin and one other former manager — two people in total — to prosecutors Tuesday.