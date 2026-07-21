Guro-gu has launched a focused on-site inspection campaign targeting businesses suspected of illegally dumping waste in the district, as part of efforts to improve the urban environment and reduce household waste.

Under current law, businesses that generate an average of 300 kilograms or more of general waste per day — or those operating waste-generating facilities that produce an average of 100 kilograms or more per day — are required to register as "industrial waste generators."

In response, the district formed a dedicated inspection team in March and partnered with four local household waste collection and transport contractors to conduct sequential inspections of 43 businesses suspected of unauthorized or illegal waste disposal.

The district first selects inspection targets through preliminary screening, sends advisory notices and then conducts on-site visits. Inspectors examine whether each business meets the threshold for mandatory registration as an industrial waste generator and closely verify actual waste volumes and disposal methods. Businesses found to exceed the registration threshold are directed to complete formal registration within one month.

Of the 43 sites targeted so far, six have completed registration and three are in the process of doing so. The district said the crackdown and registration drive have reduced daily household waste by an average of 2.5 tons.

Guro-gu said it will continue to monitor actual waste output consistently and encourage proper registration going forward.

"Through on-site inspections, we will work to prevent illegal dumping before it happens and help build a culture of proper waste disposal," district mayor Jang In-hong said. "We will make sure the remaining sites are thoroughly reviewed and do our utmost to reduce waste."