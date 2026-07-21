The use of the rising sun flag by Japanese supporters at the recently concluded North and Central America World Cup has drawn renewed scrutiny, with Sungshin Women's University professor Seo Kyoung-duk highlighting the significance of major international outlets covering the controversy. FIFA has yet to issue any official position on the matter, but the wave of foreign press coverage has helped bring the issue to wider international attention.

Seo took to his SNS account Tuesday to revisit instances of Japanese fans displaying the rising sun flag during the tournament.

"During Japan's first group-stage match, the rising sun flag was used at street cheering events," he said. "In the second match, it was unfurled inside the stadium, drawing widespread criticism."

He added that he had sent two protest emails to FIFA but received no response. "Many foreign outlets — including CNN in the United States, Germany's public broadcaster DW, and Britain's SPORTbible — covered the story, which helped spread awareness of the problem with rising sun flag cheering across the Western world," he said.

CNN noted that while FIFA strictly prohibits flags carrying political messages, discriminatory expressions or military imagery, the organization has not issued any official stance on the rising sun flag.

After the international coverage, Japanese domestic outlets including Yahoo Japan also picked up the story.

According to Seo, some Japanese internet users subsequently sent him direct messages on SNS insisting that "there is nothing wrong with cheering with the rising sun flag."

"Through sustained international debate, the use of the rising sun flag at major global sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics must be eradicated once and for all," Seo said.

The controversy over the rising sun flag has surfaced repeatedly on the international sports stage. Experts say pressure is mounting for international bodies to adopt consistent standards when dealing with symbols carrying political and historical baggage, and attention will now turn to how FIFA and other global sports organizations respond going forward.