Disability advocacy groups have urged police to conduct a thorough investigation after an executive in his 70s at an Incheon workplace employing people with disabilities was accused of repeatedly raping a female worker with an intellectual disability in her 20s.

According to the Incheon Association for the Welfare of the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled and the Incheon Sexual Violence Counseling Center for People with Disabilities, a man in his 70s identified only as A, who worked as an executive at a disability-employing workplace in Namdong-gu, Incheon, is suspected of committing multiple acts of sexual violence against a female worker in her 20s, identified as B, beginning in July last year.

B, who was unmarried at the time, later became pregnant and gave birth alone, according to the groups. The Incheon Association for the Welfare of the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled said A is the father of the child.

The disability groups held a press conference in front of Incheon City Hall on Tuesday, saying the allegations alone — that an executive in a position of authority at a disability-employing workplace had an inappropriate relationship with a worker with a disability — exposed serious gaps in the system meant to protect people with disabilities.

They called on police to fully account for the circumstances of the case while taking the victim's disability into consideration and preventing secondary harm, and urged investigators to examine whether similar incidents had occurred at the same workplace.

The groups also urged the central and local governments to conduct comprehensive inspections of disability-employing workplaces and strengthen oversight. They said the victim needs medical and psychological support, and that a system to support child-rearing following the birth must also be established.

Earlier, B's parents reported to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency that their unmarried daughter had become pregnant and that sexual assault was suspected, prompting a probe. Police said they are investigating after finding indications during the inquiry that B was sexually assaulted by A.