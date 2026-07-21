A police officer widely known as the real-life model for detective Ma Seok-do, the lead character in the action film series "The Roundup," has been fined in a first-instance ruling for drunk driving.

Seoul Central District Court Judge Lee Seong-yeol on Tuesday fined Inspector Yun, who faces charges of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act, 6 million won ($4,050), according to Yonhap.

The court found the charges against Yun proven but cited mitigating factors — including his admission of the offense and his clean criminal record — in explaining the decision to impose a fine rather than a prison term.

Yun, who was stationed at the Seoul Suseo Police Station, was indicted without detention in April after allegedly driving near Gangnam Severance Hospital on Nov. 24 last year following drinking, causing a minor collision.

His blood alcohol level at the time was at or above 0.08 percent, the threshold for license revocation, and no injuries were reported. Yun was subsequently removed from his post.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of one year and six months in prison at the final hearing.

Yun joined the police force in 1997 and spent most of his career investigating violent crimes. His work served as the inspiration for Ma Seok-do, the protagonist of "The Roundup."

Ma Dong-seok, who starred in and produced "The Roundup," has said he conceived the film after gathering firsthand accounts from detectives.