Seodaemun-gu announced Tuesday that it is launching the "Seodaemun Student Mental Health Support" program to help students in the district struggling with psychological difficulties stemming from academic stress and interpersonal issues.

The program aims to support students' adjustment to school life through professional psychological counseling, while enabling early detection of emotional crisis signs to strengthen school violence prevention and protective measures.

The district previously provided professional psychological counseling in 2024 to residents needing support for depression and anxiety.

The district will connect students identified as being in psychological or emotional crisis with specialized counseling institutions that have signed agreements with the district office, providing tailored counseling services and psychological assessments. Students selected on the recommendation of principals from all 41 elementary, middle, high and special schools in the district will receive counseling services — including psychological assessments — worth up to 550,000 won ($371) per person.

Eligible students may choose freely from among four counseling institutions that have partnered with the district.

Seodaemun-gu said it plans to continue active support at the local government level to further strengthen its "Student-Tailored Integrated Support" initiative, which addresses students' complex challenges holistically and fosters their overall development.

District Mayor Park Woon-ki said the district would build "a Seodaemun raised together," grounded in a close educational cooperation framework, to support the healthy development of its students.