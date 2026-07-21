Seoul's Gangbuk-gu held an inauguration ceremony for the 5th term of its Youth Network on Thursday at the district office's planning situation room, presenting appointment certificates to 30 youth members as the formal launch of youth policy initiatives under the district's ninth elected administration, district mayor Jeong Chang-su said.

The Gangbuk-gu Youth Network is a civic participation body established to incorporate diverse youth perspectives into district governance. It identifies youth-related issues and policy agendas, proposes policy measures, and serves as a communication channel between young residents and the district administration.

The 30 members of the newly launched 5th term were selected through an open recruitment process. Through the end of this year, they are expected to carry out a range of activities, including identifying youth policy agendas, submitting policy proposals, gathering opinions from local young residents, and promoting community exchange.

Im Seo-yeong, chair of the 5th-term Youth Network, said the group would collect diverse opinions from young people and work closely with the district to identify and propose practical, effective youth policies. "I will do my best, together with the members, to create policies that young people can actually feel the impact of," she said.

The district plans to continue expanding a collaborative framework in which young people directly participate in the policymaking process, using the Youth Network as the central vehicle for reflecting youth voices in district policy.

Alongside this, the district is pursuing a range of projects to support youth independence and social participation. It plans to build a foundation for young residents to settle and grow in the community by covering areas from employment and entrepreneurship to housing and counseling services.

District Mayor Jeong said Gangbuk-gu under the ninth elected administration would push youth policy more aggressively to make the district a better place for young people to live. "I will use the Youth Network as a channel for communicating with young residents and work closely with its members to ensure their voices are reflected in policy," he said.