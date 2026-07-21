Students at Maengbang Elementary School in Geundeok-eup, Samcheok, Gangwon Province, will receive golf instruction at Black Valley CC, a nationally recognized course in the city.

Maengbang is where BTS filmed the album cover for "Butter." The area draws visitors each spring for its canola flowers and cherry blossom tunnel, and in summer for its Myeongsasimni beach.

Black Valley CC and Maengbang Elementary School announced Tuesday that they signed a memorandum of understanding Monday to nurture local golf talent and promote sports education.

The agreement aims to provide students at the golf-specialized school with more professional instruction and a stable training environment, while laying the groundwork for community-linked talent development.

Under the MOU, the two institutions plan to cooperate across four areas: supporting student athletes in training, making golf course facilities available, operating golf experience and education programs, and identifying and developing local golf talent.

Black Valley CC will provide facilities and educational resources so students can train in a stable environment. Maengbang Elementary School will run a specialized program integrating systematic golf instruction with character education, helping students improve their skills and develop a sound sporting spirit.

"We will actively support local students in growing into future golf talent," said Hong Jong-gi, chief executive of Black Valley CC. "Through continued cooperation with the school, we also hope to contribute to the development of sports in the region."