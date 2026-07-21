Coupang Inc, Naver and Baemin were the top three retail brands by payment volume among Koreans in the first half of this year.

App and payment data analytics firm WiseApp·Retail reported Tuesday that Coupang Inc recorded the highest estimated average monthly credit and debit card spending among Korean retail brands in the first half of this year.

Using Coupang Inc's payment volume as a baseline of 100, Naver and Naver Pay scored 96.5, followed by Baemin at 32.8, G-market and Auction at 21.8, GS25 at 21.8, Lotte Department Store at 21.4, Shinsegae department store at 21.0, CU at 20.9, Coupang Eats at 19.1, Hanaro Mart at 18.7, E-mart at 18.6 and Hyundai Department Store at 15.0.

GS25 led all retail brands in average monthly payers in the first half of the year, with 34.24 million. CU followed with 33.32 million, Coupang Inc with 26.1 million and Daiso with 24.68 million.