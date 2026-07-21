The "broad living zone" — where residents cross city and provincial boundaries for work and daily life — is emerging as a new benchmark in the housing market. As industrial complexes and transport networks expand beyond administrative boundaries, homebuyers are increasingly looking past a single jurisdiction to the wider area they actually inhabit.

Southern Gyeonggi Province and northern South Chungcheong Province illustrate the trend. Pyeongtaek's semiconductor industry, Asan's display manufacturing and Cheonan's advanced industrial complexes form a single industrial belt along the Gyeongbu axis, drawing a steady stream of new residents. Ministry of Interior and Safety population statistics show that Cheonan's registered population grew from 617,955 at end-2016 to 665,858 as of May 2026, while Asan's rose from 302,929 to 363,223 over the same period. Combined, the two cities now account for more than 1 million residents sharing a living zone with Pyeongtaek.

Migration data reinforce the trend. Ministry of Interior and Safety figures show that 4,376 people moved from Cheonan and Asan to Pyeongtaek in the 12 months through May 2026, yielding a net inflow of 881 after accounting for movement in the opposite direction — a positive figure in every one of those 12 months. The pattern reflects residential demand from northern South Chungcheong Province consistently shifting toward Pyeongtaek, the neighboring city it shares a living zone with.

Improving transport links are accelerating the integration of the three cities. South Chungcheong Province's metropolitan express bus (M-bus) service already connects Cheonan and Asan with Pyeongtaek Jije Station, while Cheonan-Asan Station and Pyeongtaek Jije Station serve as gateways on the Gyeongbu high-speed rail corridor, with KTX and SRT trains stopping at both. Plans to extend the GTX-A line to Pyeongtaek and the GTX-C line to Cheonan and Asan are included in the government's policy agenda, pointing to a denser regional commuter network ahead.

Real estate experts say industry and transport are effectively erasing administrative boundaries and widening the radius within which buyers search for homes. As demand from the Chungcheong region continues to push toward Greater Seoul, they add, newly built large complexes on the border are likely to be reappraised first, given the broad pool of potential buyers behind them.

Against this backdrop, Ssangyong E&C's The Platinum Fine Avenue — to be built in the Songhwa district of Paengseong-eup, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province — is drawing attention as a project well positioned to benefit from the expanding cross-border living zone. Its location at the junction of southern Gyeonggi Province and northern South Chungcheong Province is seen as an advantage for capturing demand from both sides.

The development will comprise 21 buildings rising up to 15 above-ground floors over two basement levels, with exclusive use areas of 74 to 115 square meters across a total of 1,048 units. The Songhwa district where the complex will stand is being developed as a new residential hub in southern Pyeongtaek, and the project will be the first major new branded complex in the area in about seven years.

The site offers strong live-work convenience, with easy access to Camp Humphreys — the world's largest US military base — as well as Chupalgsan Industrial Complex, Pyeongtaek General Industrial Complex and Poseung National Industrial Complex. Landscaped areas within the development will cover roughly twice the legally required minimum, and community amenities will include a fitness club, group exercise room, screen golf facility and study rooms.

"The location gives buyers who move between Pyeongtaek and the Cheonan-Asan area the advantage of being within reach of both living zones," a sales official said. "Because this site is expected to benefit from the expansion of the broader living zone, interest from buyers both inside and outside the area has been steady."

The model home for The Platinum Fine Avenue is located in Sosa-dong, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.