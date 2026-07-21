Kyobo Life said Tuesday its integrated mobile app has surpassed 710,000 monthly active users, based on data from Mobile Index, and announced plans to introduce a health checkup booking service within the app.

The insurer said the app's MAU exceeded 710,000 in June, making it the second most-used app in the industry. The monthly average MAU last year stood at 640,000, with the same industry ranking. In June, the number of registered members approached 3.2 million — the highest since the integrated app's launch. Kyobo Life had previously surpassed 2 million subscribers in October 2024.

Since launching the integrated app in September 2022, Kyobo Life has worked to improve the customer experience by enabling users to handle not only insurance but also retirement pension, loan and trust services in a single app. The company has also expanded into lifestyle-oriented services, offering a library service to help build reading habits, along with health and mental wellness management, coverage analysis, hidden asset discovery and nutritional supplement recommendations.

The new health checkup booking service simplifies the reservation process for checkups, which are typically required at least once every two years. Available through the Kyobo Life integrated app, it lets users compare conditions and prices across multiple health checkup centers at a glance and resolve inquiries through a chat consultation feature.

Through a tie-up with Chakhan Uisa, or "Good Doctor," a health checkup platform, users can book appointments at around 180 major health checkup centers nationwide at discounted prices. The service also provides health checkup guides and disease information search tools for everyday use. It is available to customers who hold Kyobo Life insurance, loan or retirement pension products.

"Helping customers manage their health before they fall ill is also a form of customer protection," a Kyobo Life official said. "We will continue to expand differentiated services and stay with our customers throughout the entire process — from enrollment and maintenance to claims."