Eunpyeong-gu became the first autonomous district in Seoul to sign an "MOU on Promoting the Use of Reusable Containers in the Food Delivery Sector" on Monday, as part of efforts to spread carbon-neutral practices in everyday life. District Mayor Kim Mi-kyung led the initiative.

The agreement is a core component of Eunpyeong-gu's "2026 Eunpyeong Circular-Eum Project," designed to reduce single-use container waste driven by growing food delivery demand and to foster a delivery culture centered on resource recycling.

Five organizations signed the MOU: Eunpyeong-gu, the Eunpyeong-gu chapter of the Korea Food Service Industry Association, the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute, Itgreen Co. and Serim Service Co. The signatories plan to build a public-private cooperation framework to steadily advance the project and promote reusable containers across the food service sector.

Eunpyeong-gu will work with the local chapter of the Korea Food Service Industry Association to identify and recruit participating restaurants, while linking the initiative to the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute's Carbon Neutrality Points Green Lifestyle Practice system to encourage residents to voluntarily choose reusable containers.

Through these efforts, the district aims to broaden restaurant-sector participation, provide tangible benefits for using reusable containers, and build a culture of everyday carbon-neutral practice shared by small business owners and residents alike.

Under the 2026 Eunpyeong Circular-Eum Project, the district is pursuing four initiatives: a zero-food-waste campaign at public institutions, the promotion of reusable containers for food delivery, the expansion of reusable cup use, and the hosting of an environmental festival. Together, these are intended to spread a resource-recycling lifestyle culture involving residents, small business owners and public institutions.

"We will work closely with the restaurant industry to expand the number of participating eateries and leverage the Carbon Neutrality Points system to draw voluntary participation from residents," district Mayor Kim said. "We will build a sustainable public-private cooperation framework so that using reusable containers becomes a fixture of daily life."