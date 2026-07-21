Seodaemun-gu announced Tuesday that it has completed a trail maintenance project on Bukhansan to improve safety for hikers.

The project restored sections damaged by heavy rainfall and prolonged use and improved access along stretches connecting to the Bukhansan Jarak-gil walking path, allowing visitors to hike more safely and comfortably.

To prevent slipping and improve walking safety, the district installed stone steps on steep sections and reshaped existing rock surfaces into a stepped configuration.

On gentler slopes, the district laid palm-fiber mats to ease walking and prevent soil erosion.

The project applied nature-friendly construction methods to preserve the existing terrain and natural landscape as much as possible.

The district plans to review field conditions and budget allocations for sections not yet upgraded and carry out improvements in phases. The goal is to enhance safety and accessibility across all Bukhansan trails in the district through ongoing maintenance.

"We will continue to inspect and maintain the trails so that as many people as possible can enjoy Bukhansan in comfort," district mayor Park Un-gi said.